EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.49-7.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.30.

NYSE:EGP traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.18. The company had a trading volume of 274,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,918. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $208.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,710,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

