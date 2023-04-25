EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.49-7.61 EPS.

EastGroup Properties stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.18. The company had a trading volume of 312,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,396. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $208.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

