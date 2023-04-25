Edmp Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 4.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 54.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $244.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average of $256.89. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

