Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

