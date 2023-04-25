Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.52.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

