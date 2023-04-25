EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,475. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

