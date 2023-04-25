Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.60.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$26.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.99. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$27.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.8944282 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

