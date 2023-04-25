Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $224.78 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,866.83 or 0.06585782 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $224.78 billion and $9.12 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,404,793 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

