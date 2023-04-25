Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Down 0.1%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €71.70 ($79.67) and last traded at €71.95 ($79.94). 61,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €72.00 ($80.00).

Euronext Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €71.09 and a 200-day moving average of €70.39.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

