Evercore ISI Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $34.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.38 on Friday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

