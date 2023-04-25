EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Head-To-Head Comparison

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 38.65% 31.29% 13.23% E2open Parent -50.63% 2.72% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVERTEC and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 0 1 0 2.00 E2open Parent 1 1 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EVERTEC presently has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.12%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than EVERTEC.

97.7% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EVERTEC has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVERTEC and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $618.41 million 3.39 $239.01 million $3.50 9.20 E2open Parent $425.56 million 4.34 -$165.78 million ($1.05) -5.82

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EVERTEC beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment consists of bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. The Corporate and Other represents corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses, and intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

