Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Express has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $61.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a negative return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Express will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Express news, Director Yehuda Shmidman acquired 5,434,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Express by 13,293.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

