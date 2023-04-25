FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $34.50. The company traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 27057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,800 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,750,947.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

FB Financial Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in FB Financial by 232.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 702.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

