Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$9.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$7.44 and a 52 week high of C$10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$184.20 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.1981279 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

