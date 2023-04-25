Fifth Third Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.59.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after buying an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after buying an additional 1,441,359 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

