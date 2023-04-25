Financial Comparison: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) & SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -35.58% -32.22% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $3.04 million 169.30 -$39.05 million ($0.16) -12.94 SOS $357.82 million 0.12 -$49.25 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cipher Mining and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.08%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than SOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats SOS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

