Financial Contrast: Hour Loop (HOUR) vs. Its Competitors

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hour Loop to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hour Loop and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1167 3503 49 2.70

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 54.31%. Given Hour Loop’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -15.20% -50.62% -10.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -41.00 Hour Loop Competitors $17.46 billion -$175.65 million -12.74

Hour Loop’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hour Loop competitors beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

