First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

First National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

FN opened at C$38.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.12 and a one year high of C$40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 19,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.59 per share, with a total value of C$750,221.22. 71.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About First National Financial

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.