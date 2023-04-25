First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
First National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
FN opened at C$38.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.12 and a one year high of C$40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 19,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.59 per share, with a total value of C$750,221.22. 71.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.
