First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after acquiring an additional 174,288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 898.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 148.5% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 53,497 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

