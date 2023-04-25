First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
