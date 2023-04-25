First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 630,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 513,607 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,876,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. 410,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

