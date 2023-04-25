Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
