Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

