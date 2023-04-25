Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.63.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

