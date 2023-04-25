Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FFC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 141,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,441. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $5,250,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

