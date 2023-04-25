Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.14.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
