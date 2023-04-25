Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

