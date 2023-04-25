Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 1,313 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,461,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

