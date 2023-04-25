Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547,256 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $335,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. 592,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,510. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

