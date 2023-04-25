Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $1.77 Million Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coupang by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Down 1.3 %

CPNG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 849,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.20 and a beta of 1.35. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About Coupang



Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.



