Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $24.31 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,555 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.71. 248,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.67 and its 200 day moving average is $275.59. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.