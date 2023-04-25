Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $65.47 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.18% of MSCI worth $65,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $26.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.66. The company had a trading volume of 131,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.39. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.