Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 2,243,609 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,625,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243,609 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 2.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 3.93% of Pinterest worth $646,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $11,863,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $217,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 996,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,140,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.