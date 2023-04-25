Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 234,160 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234,160 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 2.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.17% of Moody’s worth $598,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Moody’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

Shares of MCO traded up $10.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.14. 309,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,990. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.05. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

