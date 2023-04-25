Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 26,045 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,045 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

UNP traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.