Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26,307 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.94 and its 200 day moving average is $311.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

