Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.40 Per Share

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight VCT Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock remained flat at GBX 78.50 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,118. The firm has a market cap of £192.90 million, a PE ratio of 654.17 and a beta of 0.01. Foresight VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 83 ($1.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.68.

Get Foresight VCT alerts:

About Foresight VCT

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.