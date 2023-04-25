Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $184.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $190.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

