FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FTAI Aviation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -54.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

