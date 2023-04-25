Future Of Fintech Self Reported Market Cap Hits $811.50 Million (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Future Of Fintech token can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Future Of Fintech has a total market cap of $811.50 million and approximately $12,711.22 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Future Of Fintech Token Profile

Future Of Fintech was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

