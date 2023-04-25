Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,995.80 ($24.93).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.40) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($22.23) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($31.35) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.98) to GBX 1,915 ($23.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,120 ($13.99) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,331.98. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 1,043 ($13.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,398 ($29.95). The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 297.03%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

