Gas Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Gas token can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00011047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $178.56 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

