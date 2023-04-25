GasLog Partners (GLOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Stock Performance

GLOP opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GasLog Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

