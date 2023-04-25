Gattaca (LON:GATC) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.00

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.36), with a volume of 64084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.36).

Gattaca Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £35.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,725.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

