GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.33.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

