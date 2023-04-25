Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Gemfields Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gemfields Group Trading Down 6.5 %

LON GEM opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Tuesday. Gemfields Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.75 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of £212.40 million, a P/E ratio of 481.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.51.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

