General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.74

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.74 and last traded at $88.71, with a volume of 380754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

