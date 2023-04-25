General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.35-7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

