General Motors (NYSE:GM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. General Motors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.35-7.35 EPS.

General Motors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,793,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,134,000 after purchasing an additional 462,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

