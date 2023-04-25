General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 9,585,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 14,777,668 shares.The stock last traded at $33.79 and had previously closed at $34.29.

The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at General Motors

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

