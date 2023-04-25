Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 365,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 999,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $811.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $3,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

