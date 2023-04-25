Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GPC traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.09. The stock had a trading volume of 105,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,671. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

